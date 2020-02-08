© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Richard Black: New Cold War Can Go Nuclear
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • February 08, 2020
Virginia State Senator Richard Black explains the real story behind the Syrian War and America's terrorist proxy army. He also explains the very real danger of nuclear war with Russia fomented by Deep State actors within the US Government.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
http://www.SenatorBlack.com
https://twitter.com/SenRichardBlack
About the Guest
Republican Senator Dick Black represents the newly formed 13th District encompassing both parts of Loudoun and Prince Williams Counties. Formerly, Senator Black represented the 32nd District in Loudoun County, Virginia, for eight years in the House of Delegates.
He enlisted in the Marines in 1963. By age 21, Black became a second lieutenant and was among the Marines' youngest aircraft carrier-qualified pilots. He flew 269 combat helicopter missions in Vietnam. Black also engaged in bitter ground combat with the 1st Marine Regiment. His radiomen were killed and he was wounded during an attack against enemy positions across the Hoi An River. Black served in small-unit actions where two fellow Marines--PFC Gary Martini and SSgt. Jimmie Howard--won the Medal of Honor. While in office, he was the only member of the Virginia General Assembly who held the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in battle.
After the war, he served as a flight instructor and later attended engineer school. Black graduated second from engineer officers' class and was made a Company Commander. He deployed his 240-man unit to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico. There, Captain Black's Marines rebuilt the island runway. They operated a large rock quarry--drilling, blasting, crushing and trucking aggregate used to pave the airstrip. By then, Captain Black was 25 years old.
Dick left the Marines to attend the University of Florida. There, he was twice elected to the Student Senate. He graduated with honors from the School of Business in 1973 and earned a law degree in 1976. He practiced law in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, before accepting a commission as a Major in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG).
He supervised 40 attorneys at Ft. Lewis, Washington. There, he executed one of the most complex federal land transactions in recent years. He negotiated and developed legislation protecting competing interests of state and federal agencies, environmental groups, ranchers, and the Yakima Indian Nation. His efforts preserved the hunting and fishing rights of the Indian people, and provided for the eventual return of the vast, 63,000-acre tract to them.
In 1994, Colonel Dick Black retired from military service to become a partner in the law firm of Taylor, Horbaly, and Black. In addition to operating a successful law practice, Dick Black was a frequent media guest who appeared over 30 times on CNN and other national networks discussing foreign and military affairs.
Black has been a member of the Law Enforcement Alliance of America, Virginia Society for Human Life, National Federation of Independent Business, Knights of Columbus, Izaak Walton League, NRA, VFW, American Legion, Military Officers Association, and Virginia Right to Life.
He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Virginia. He has held a Top Secret security clearance. His special interests include chemistry, herpetology, foreign and military affairs, construction engineering . . . and his nine grandchildren!
Colonel Black was elected to the House of Delegates in February 1998. His awards include the Samuel Adams Award for Leadership in Government, the Brent Society Distinguished Service Award for defending life, marriage and family values, the Project Michael Award for protecting unborn children, and the Lamplighter Award for defending human life.
National Right to Work selected him as Virginia's top legislator for 2003, an honor usually reserved for U.S. Senators and Representatives. In 2006, he received 100% ratings from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance, and the Family Foundation. Both the Family Foundation and the Virginia Association of Chiropractors named Delegate Black Northern Virginia Legislator of the Year. He earned an A+ rating from the NRA. His military awards include the Purple Heart Medal, three Legions of Merit, thirteen Air Medals, two Presidential Unit Citations, the Army General Staff Badge, and Naval Aviators' Wings of Gold.
Senator Black was elected to serve in the Virginia State Senate on November 8, 2011 and proudly serves the citizens of the 13th District.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
http://www.SenatorBlack.com
https://twitter.com/SenRichardBlack
About the Guest
Republican Senator Dick Black represents the newly formed 13th District encompassing both parts of Loudoun and Prince Williams Counties. Formerly, Senator Black represented the 32nd District in Loudoun County, Virginia, for eight years in the House of Delegates.
He enlisted in the Marines in 1963. By age 21, Black became a second lieutenant and was among the Marines' youngest aircraft carrier-qualified pilots. He flew 269 combat helicopter missions in Vietnam. Black also engaged in bitter ground combat with the 1st Marine Regiment. His radiomen were killed and he was wounded during an attack against enemy positions across the Hoi An River. Black served in small-unit actions where two fellow Marines--PFC Gary Martini and SSgt. Jimmie Howard--won the Medal of Honor. While in office, he was the only member of the Virginia General Assembly who held the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in battle.
After the war, he served as a flight instructor and later attended engineer school. Black graduated second from engineer officers' class and was made a Company Commander. He deployed his 240-man unit to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico. There, Captain Black's Marines rebuilt the island runway. They operated a large rock quarry--drilling, blasting, crushing and trucking aggregate used to pave the airstrip. By then, Captain Black was 25 years old.
Dick left the Marines to attend the University of Florida. There, he was twice elected to the Student Senate. He graduated with honors from the School of Business in 1973 and earned a law degree in 1976. He practiced law in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, before accepting a commission as a Major in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG).
He supervised 40 attorneys at Ft. Lewis, Washington. There, he executed one of the most complex federal land transactions in recent years. He negotiated and developed legislation protecting competing interests of state and federal agencies, environmental groups, ranchers, and the Yakima Indian Nation. His efforts preserved the hunting and fishing rights of the Indian people, and provided for the eventual return of the vast, 63,000-acre tract to them.
In 1994, Colonel Dick Black retired from military service to become a partner in the law firm of Taylor, Horbaly, and Black. In addition to operating a successful law practice, Dick Black was a frequent media guest who appeared over 30 times on CNN and other national networks discussing foreign and military affairs.
Black has been a member of the Law Enforcement Alliance of America, Virginia Society for Human Life, National Federation of Independent Business, Knights of Columbus, Izaak Walton League, NRA, VFW, American Legion, Military Officers Association, and Virginia Right to Life.
He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of Virginia. He has held a Top Secret security clearance. His special interests include chemistry, herpetology, foreign and military affairs, construction engineering . . . and his nine grandchildren!
Colonel Black was elected to the House of Delegates in February 1998. His awards include the Samuel Adams Award for Leadership in Government, the Brent Society Distinguished Service Award for defending life, marriage and family values, the Project Michael Award for protecting unborn children, and the Lamplighter Award for defending human life.
National Right to Work selected him as Virginia's top legislator for 2003, an honor usually reserved for U.S. Senators and Representatives. In 2006, he received 100% ratings from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance, and the Family Foundation. Both the Family Foundation and the Virginia Association of Chiropractors named Delegate Black Northern Virginia Legislator of the Year. He earned an A+ rating from the NRA. His military awards include the Purple Heart Medal, three Legions of Merit, thirteen Air Medals, two Presidential Unit Citations, the Army General Staff Badge, and Naval Aviators' Wings of Gold.
Senator Black was elected to serve in the Virginia State Senate on November 8, 2011 and proudly serves the citizens of the 13th District.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.