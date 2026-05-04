GET OFF MY LAND...

After what the Police have gone along with over the last 6 years, poison shots, genocide, I have zero time time these globalist controlled scum. This would all end tomorrow if these pigs stood up and did their job. They are all complicit in mass genocide and deserve to face the appropriate sentence for such crimes.

Mirrored from Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute.



"They lie, cheat, steal and murder. That's why I call them PIGS. Oink Oink Oink. Boo hoo hoo, we got caught spying and trespassing on private property. She tells them to leave."

