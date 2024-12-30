BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Says Fauci Must Be Executed for 'Killing Thousands of Kids'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
4
580 views • 4 months ago

Once hailed as America’s doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now compared by many to the infamous Nazi, Dr. Josef Mengele - and for good reason.

Like Mengele, Fauci is a psychopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism and there is an unmarked mass grave in New York state bearing witness to his sickness.

Behind the accolades and the white lab coat lies a chilling legacy: experiments on vulnerable children, lives destroyed, hundreds of child-sized coffins, and a trail of evidence too damning to ignore.

One thing is clear - this isn’t just a scandal. It’s a crime against humanity. And while President Biden seems determined to grant Fauci a sweeping, career-spanning pardon to shield him from justice, others are fighting back.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
depopulationcrimes against humanitybill gatesrfk jrfauciplandemicmrna
