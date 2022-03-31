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Jim Carrey's Perfect Analysis Of Will Smith's Slap; What if Willie was White?
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158 views • March 31, 2022
Jim Carrey waiting with Gayle King, giving a perfect analysis of what took place and should've happened. She is spot on, our old comedic friend has a completely sane take on the Oscar slap of Chris Rock.
#JimCarrey #GayleKing #WillSmith
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#JimCarrey #GayleKing #WillSmith
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