💀US better use A-bomb against Iran - Trump Zionist handler, Mark Levin, bad suggestion 🤡

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💀US better use A-bomb against Iran - Trump's handler
US soldiers suffered "horrendous casualties" in a number of WWII battles, which convinced Truman to use nuclear weapons against Japan at the time, Mark Levin noted.
💬 "Now, you might say, well, that's World War II. This [Iran] is a war or a peace mission to stop nuclear weapons that can blow away millions of Americans - every bit as important as WWII," Levin said.