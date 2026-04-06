💀US better use A-bomb against Iran - Trump Zionist handler, Mark Levin, bad suggestion 🤡

💀US better use A-bomb against Iran - Trump's handler

US soldiers suffered "horrendous casualties" in a number of WWII battles, which convinced Truman to use nuclear weapons against Japan at the time, Mark Levin noted.

💬 "Now, you might say, well, that's World War II. This [Iran] is a war or a peace mission to stop nuclear weapons that can blow away millions of Americans - every bit as important as WWII," Levin said.