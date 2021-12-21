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New York Assembly Bill A416! It's About to Get Really Bad in Amerlca! [20.12.2021]
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80 views • December 21, 2021
New York Assembly Bill A416: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
NOTE: Here in Denmark we got the same satanic facist law on March 2020 called L133 (like Freemason 33) where I made a video and shared also on my old YT channel, about 6 months after my old YT channel got deleted because of this video.
The Satanic politicians adopted this law of less than 24 hours which also is directly illegal in accordance with the Danish constitution.
No one seems to know, no one seems to care..
The links under that video also verify that all I tell is the truth.
Translated:
Demo against 5G and Fascist Satanic laws (L 133) because of influenza (Reloaded) [17.04.2020]
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
Links:
- Law L133, as adopted.
- 5G
- Event201
- Agenda21
- Agenda2030
- 5G Testland (Denmark are)
- The 'Money Creation'
- ID2020
- DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
- #RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen February – June 2019
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020] (2:58:04 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
The video can be seen here, it's on Danish were I also make interview with 7 Citizens_
Demo against 5G and Fascist Satanic laws (L 133) because of influenza (Reloaded) [17.04.2020]
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
---
26,703 Views dec 20, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
59.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4mGQKukozw0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
NOTE: Here in Denmark we got the same satanic facist law on March 2020 called L133 (like Freemason 33) where I made a video and shared also on my old YT channel, about 6 months after my old YT channel got deleted because of this video.
The Satanic politicians adopted this law of less than 24 hours which also is directly illegal in accordance with the Danish constitution.
No one seems to know, no one seems to care..
The links under that video also verify that all I tell is the truth.
Translated:
Demo against 5G and Fascist Satanic laws (L 133) because of influenza (Reloaded) [17.04.2020]
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
Links:
- Law L133, as adopted.
- 5G
- Event201
- Agenda21
- Agenda2030
- 5G Testland (Denmark are)
- The 'Money Creation'
- ID2020
- DigitalID #VaccineMicrochip ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
- #RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen February – June 2019
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020] (2:58:04 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
The video can be seen here, it's on Danish were I also make interview with 7 Citizens_
Demo against 5G and Fascist Satanic laws (L 133) because of influenza (Reloaded) [17.04.2020]
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
---
26,703 Views dec 20, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
59.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4mGQKukozw0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
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