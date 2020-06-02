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A TIMELY, PERFECT EXAMPLE OF CHOOSING LOGIC OVER BLIND OBEDIENCE
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24 views • June 02, 2020
This video is a short excerpt from the 1972 movie 'The Poseidon Adventure, and a perfect example of our current predicament with the COVID-19 'plandemic' regarding blind unquestioning obedience or rational, critical thinking. Remember that ships sink when leaks are ignored.
Originally titled 'Poseidon Adventure: Authority vs. Reason' from L. Reichard White's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCycapcLEa04mLP1XW3TMeGQ and grateful for allowing it to also be shown here.
Originally titled 'Poseidon Adventure: Authority vs. Reason' from L. Reichard White's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCycapcLEa04mLP1XW3TMeGQ and grateful for allowing it to also be shown here.
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