Reiner Fuellmich: Crimes Against Humanity And Holding The Criminals Responsible

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MIRRORED from Parresia
https://rumble.com/v1aocgf-reiner-fuellmich-crimes-against-humanity-and-holding-the-criminals-responsi.html
Published July 1, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich discusses Crimes Against Humanity and Holding the Criminals Responsible, for the damage done by Covid19 restrictions and edicts around the world.