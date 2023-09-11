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Emerald Robinson | Absolute Truth
ENRIQUE TARRIO SPEAKS OUT AFTER GETTING SENTENCED TO 22 YEARS IN PRISON
Former Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio is addressing the rumors regarding his previous work with aw enforcement, the DOJ allegedly asking him to lie about President Donald Trump and more.