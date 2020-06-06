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SCANDAL: LANCET’S HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE STUDY
A study published in The Lancet critical of #hydroxychloroquine last week led to the suspension of ongoing trials of the drug. Now, this newly retracted paper is raising serious alarms about the company Surgisphere, and the data they provided to one of the world's top medical journals.
#HCQ #TheLancet #Surgisphere #StudyScandal