COVID-19 Survivors Have Long-Term Immunity, 3659

Good morning, I’m still reporting on good news on COVID.

According to this morning’s Epoch Times - which is fast replacing the New York Times as THE newspaper of record – a new 8-month study shows that those who contracted COVID-19 disease still maintained strong immunity long after.



According to the study’s lead author, Rafi Ahmed, director of the Emory Univ. Vaccine Center:



“The study serves as a framework to define and predict long-lived immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after natural infection. We also saw indications in this phase that natural immunity could continue to persist,”



This is good news for those who have been tested positive for the presence of COVID antibodies as it should reassure those who haven’t contracted COVID that they have nothing to fear from those who have.



But the question is how long does it persist and how strong is the immunity?