Sexual Pizza Toppings, Perverse Sex-Ed and Teachers Unions | Rebecca Friedrichs Ep. 15

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Exposing her first-hand experience with the perverse curriculum being taught in Sex-Ed classes around the country, former school teacher Rebecca Friedrichs, whose Supreme Court Case helped end forced unionism speaks about the latest shocking headlines in education and says the one way to fix it is to end the corrupt unions on episode 15 of "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson".
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