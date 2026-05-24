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[Intro]
[distorted electric guitar with wah-wah, steady drum beat, walking bass line]
[harmonica enters with bluesy riffs]
[Verse 1]
[male vocals, gritty tone]
It is what it is, baby
You know your pain's done more than mine
[harmonica fill]
Oh yes, you sure had yourself a good time
But you know these hard times have just begun
[harmonica solo, high-pitched wailing notes]
[Chorus]
Should've made hay when the sunshine'd
Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day
Should've made hay when the sunshine'd
Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day
[Verse 2]
Now don't you drown me in misery
'Cause I can sing your blues away
I got my own things to do, baby
[harmonica solo with heavy vibrato and rapid trills]
[guitar solo with blues scales and wah-wah]
[Chorus]
Should've made hay when the sunshine'd
Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day
Should've made hay when the sunshine'd
Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day
[Bridge]
[harmonica and guitar trade licks]
[drum fill]
[Outro]
And you took me for a second-best
And you know, you know you took me for a fool
Yes, you took me for a second-best
And you know, you took me for a fool
I don't mean to be no fair-weather friend of yours
But Lord knows that I ain't your mule
[final harmonica flourish, cymbal crash]