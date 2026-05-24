[Intro]

[distorted electric guitar with wah-wah, steady drum beat, walking bass line]

[harmonica enters with bluesy riffs]



[Verse 1]

[male vocals, gritty tone]

It is what it is, baby

You know your pain's done more than mine

[harmonica fill]

Oh yes, you sure had yourself a good time

But you know these hard times have just begun

[harmonica solo, high-pitched wailing notes]



[Chorus]

Should've made hay when the sunshine'd

Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day

Should've made hay when the sunshine'd

Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day



[Verse 2]

Now don't you drown me in misery

'Cause I can sing your blues away

I got my own things to do, baby

[harmonica solo with heavy vibrato and rapid trills]

[guitar solo with blues scales and wah-wah]



[Chorus]

Should've made hay when the sunshine'd

Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day

Should've made hay when the sunshine'd

Yes, you should've saved for a rainy day



[Bridge]

[harmonica and guitar trade licks]

[drum fill]



[Outro]

And you took me for a second-best

And you know, you know you took me for a fool

Yes, you took me for a second-best

And you know, you took me for a fool

I don't mean to be no fair-weather friend of yours

But Lord knows that I ain't your mule

[final harmonica flourish, cymbal crash]

