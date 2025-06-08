UN100 Social Contract: The End of our Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the United Nations 100th anniversary, all states worldwide are to receive a Social Contract stipulating an all-encompassing use of AI, even putting AI on the same level with humans. As a bonus, there is to be a social credit system for everyone that is monitoring and evaluating people's behaviour and rewarding obedience. Learn who is behind these scandalous plans. Share this program helping to stop these sinister plans NOW!