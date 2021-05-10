No One Is Talking About COVID Treatment. Something Is Up…

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5/7/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough found that if we can take an edge off of the viral application early, treat the immune system dysregulation, and then if we manage the blood clotting. We can get people through this illness. However, no one was talking about the COVID treatment. All eyes were on COVID vaccine only. When Dr. Peter McCullough put his finding on Youtube, his video was taken down by YouTube.