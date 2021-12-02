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The Matrix "the box"
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54 views • December 02, 2021
Matthew 12:34-36
34 Brood[a] of vipers! How can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. 35 A good man out of the good treasure [b]of his heart brings forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things. 36 But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment.
And Jesus told the I am the way the truth and the life. No one comes the the Father exept thru me. I am tje good sheepard.
34 Brood[a] of vipers! How can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. 35 A good man out of the good treasure [b]of his heart brings forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things. 36 But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment.
And Jesus told the I am the way the truth and the life. No one comes the the Father exept thru me. I am tje good sheepard.
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