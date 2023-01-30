The peace of mind

Create New Account
Right America Media-RAMTV
Published 20 hours ago

Join me as I interview return guest Barba Rodriguez as we discuss Part 2 of our transition to homeschooling shows!  


Homeschool can seem frightening in the beginning, but when you have the right people in your corner, you can find a schedule and curriculum that suits you best! Check it out! 



 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Website: HOME (barbararodriguez.co)

Facebook: Barbara Rodriguez | Facebook

Instagram: Barbara Rodriguez ™ (@barbararodriguez.co) • Instagram photos and videos

YouTube: (12) Barbara Rodriguez - YouTube


 CONNECT WITH LISSETTE CARTER

https://msha.ke/lissettecarter

 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://open.spotify.com/show/6AuMYgy3hEN4reDcUkh2Ff?si=56475ec7835a4d83

https://www.rightamericamedia.com/


 SUPPORT THE MISSION

Mission Recap and Website: https://www.rookierevival.com/


Lissette Carter
Rookie Revival 
The Rookie AmeRican 
Conservative Programs and Opinions | Right America Media
ramtvright america mediarookie american

