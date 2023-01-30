The peace of mind

Join me as I interview return guest Barba Rodriguez as we discuss Part 2 of our transition to homeschooling shows!
Homeschool can seem frightening in the beginning, but when you have the right people in your corner, you can find a schedule and curriculum that suits you best! Check it out!
TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Website: HOME (barbararodriguez.co)
Facebook: Barbara Rodriguez | Facebook
Instagram: Barbara Rodriguez ™ (@barbararodriguez.co) • Instagram photos and videos
YouTube: (12) Barbara Rodriguez - YouTube
CONNECT WITH LISSETTE CARTER
https://msha.ke/lissettecarter
WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://open.spotify.com/show/6AuMYgy3hEN4reDcUkh2Ff?si=56475ec7835a4d83
https://www.rightamericamedia.com/
SUPPORT THE MISSION
Mission Recap and Website: https://www.rookierevival.com/
--
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.