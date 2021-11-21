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Sunset Boat Ride
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2 views • November 21, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took while riding on the Double Sunset tourist boat to enjoy the scenery off the shores of Naples, Florida. We starting our cruise viewing the fabulous homes of the rich and famous in Naples. The highlight of our daytrip was watching the spectacular sun setting over the Gulf, splattering brilliant colors over a canvas of clouds and sky, displaying the awesome beauty of God's masterpiece. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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