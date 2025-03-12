Int 1000 with Mike Adams the Health Ranger

Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a globally recognized scientific researcher specializing in forensic food analysis and is widely considered the natural product industry's most authoritative expert on heavy metals contamination.





He serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. Through his science efforts, the lab was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation for the detection of pesticides, herbicides, industrial chemicals and pharmaceutical residues.





Beyond his scientific interests, Adams lives on a ranch in Texas (near Austin) and cares for Nigerian Dwarf Goats, rescued donkeys and free-range chickens. He practices permaculture and self-reliant home gardening, and he's a strong advocate of personal preparedness, ecological protection and self-reliance. In addition to his interests in science and ecology, Adams is a long-range tactical target shooter and is highly trained in self-defense. He believes strongly in the healing properties of hemp and is currently researching hemp plant extracts for medicinal applications.





Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal "Natural Science Journal," the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world's first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.





While writing the book, Adams developed and patented (pending) a radiation protection dietary solution that blocks the body's absorption of Cesium-137, the most deadly radioactive isotope that persists in soils following nuclear accidents. He also developed a heavy metals absorption formula that binds with lead, mercury and cadmium during human digestion. In his laboratory, Adams is able to analyze the isotopic ratios of radioactive elements, a technique that can help determine the origins of radioactive materials used in nuclear terrorism events.





In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.





In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched "Nutrition Rescue," a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need.





