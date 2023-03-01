Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Health Benefits of Methylene Blue, with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph
82 views
channel image
Hotze Health
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Did you know your body constantly needs electricity to perform well? All good health is based on energy production. Methylene Blue positively influences and benefits the production of electrical energy within the power plants of our cells called the Mitochondria. Methylene Blue is a compound that’s been around for hundreds of years and was used during WWII to protect against Malaria.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Bryana Gregory, PharmD, Rph, pharmacist at Physician’s Preference International Pharmacy as they discuss the benefits of adding Methylene Blue to your daily routine. This is a tool that works in the Central Nervous System and jumpstarts your metabolism and has many other benefits.


For more information about Methylene Blue and its benefits, read “The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue” by Mark Sloan. 


Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com


If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/

Keywords
methylene bluedr steven hotzewellness revolution podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket