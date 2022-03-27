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Invitation to the community of fans shooting on a smartphone TopContent
shipshard
shipshard
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30 views • March 27, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVbWJCL7wWg
https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Professional video studio CMCproduction and SmartREC invites you to join the TopContent community https://vk.com/topcontent2022 (mobilography, video shooting on a smartphone)
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

Welcome to the friendly community of smartphone shooting fans!

Spread your work through the offer news.
Please, write:
- What smartphone was filmed on
What app was filmed in?
- In what application processed

Here we sincerely communicate and enrich each other:
- Sharing our work
- Give feedback to each other on work
- Sharing news from the field of mobile photography
- We discuss life hacks for shooting on a smartphone
- We collect training materials for shooting on a smartphone

I promise it will be interesting! I will also share my work, actively participate in discussions. Search for interesting content on the topic of mobile shooting on a smartphone!
All health and success! Let's go! https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
entertainmenttrainingphotographysmartphone videomobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographysmartphone videographysmartphone photophotography trainingvideo training
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy