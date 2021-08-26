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Big Pharma conspires to add covid vaccines to CHILDHOOD schedule to achieve legal immunity against all vax deaths
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100 views • August 26, 2021
This is willful manslaughter. Who in the world is going to STOP this HORROR SHOT? We can never allow this to be put into anyone without consent.
Time to start having our children at home, educate our children at home, and protect our children with our lives if need be, to do otherwise, means you are sacrificing the children to protect yourself.
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/ddef9c05-02c2-49f9-aaa1-564b0dda4ca1
Time to start having our children at home, educate our children at home, and protect our children with our lives if need be, to do otherwise, means you are sacrificing the children to protect yourself.
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/ddef9c05-02c2-49f9-aaa1-564b0dda4ca1
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