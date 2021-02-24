© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spacebusters Part 5 - 'Finale' The 'New World Order' [04.04.2020]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 24, 2021
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
The last and most important part of the popular series. 39:20 the most important part and smoking gun! May your god or gods be with you!
WEF Strategic Intelligence wheel https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000002V7TyEAK?tab=publications
UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development document: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
ICU New York doctor NOT Covid-19 https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157892288076224/UzpfSTcyMjYxNTI1NTpWSzozMzg1NDc0NDUxNDY2MjI4/
Our Common Future 1987 Sustainable development report: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/5987our-common-future.pdf
Vodafone Whistleblower full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5LfM0ayxb1A/
Alan Watt: Agenda 21 in One Easy Lesson:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfxHffmvAT0
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
The last and most important part of the popular series. 39:20 the most important part and smoking gun! May your god or gods be with you!
WEF Strategic Intelligence wheel https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000002V7TyEAK?tab=publications
UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development document: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
ICU New York doctor NOT Covid-19 https://www.facebook.com/joshyjones89/videos/10157892288076224/UzpfSTcyMjYxNTI1NTpWSzozMzg1NDc0NDUxNDY2MjI4/
Our Common Future 1987 Sustainable development report: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/5987our-common-future.pdf
Vodafone Whistleblower full interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5LfM0ayxb1A/
Alan Watt: Agenda 21 in One Easy Lesson:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfxHffmvAT0
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.