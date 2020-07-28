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Doctors hold press conference after meeting with President Trump & Expose the Truth - there is a cure for COVID
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156 views • July 28, 2020
Doctors from all over the country gathered in DC and met with Trump. They explain that HydroxyChloroquine, Azithromycin and Zinc works. She has treated over 350 people and not lost one, with some as old as 92.
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