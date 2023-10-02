Creepy Depopulation Shots are Ai Nanoweapons Triggered by 5G!

Creepy Shots are Ai Smart Nano weapons which Respond to 5G to Release different Variants to Take Down Humanity... to eventually kill over 6 billion people worldwide... by 2030. Wake up everybody. I love you. That is why I put these videos together... because I love you all... worldwide. Please share. You may save someone's life by deterring them from taking any more of these very toxic Nano Weapon shots. Thank you! :) Hugs and kisses!!! May God bless you and keep you safe in the coming days. You are truly loved by God! Try to move to the country with a water well and a garden.

