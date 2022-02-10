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Μεταμορφώσεις 1 Αλμολόνγα (Απόσπασμα)
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11 views • February 10, 2022
Και αν ο λαός μου, επάνω στον οποίο ονομάστηκε το όνομά μου, ταπεινώσουν τον εαυτό τους, και προσευχηθούν, και εκζητήσουν το πρόσωπό μου, και επιστρέψουν από τους δρόμους τους, τους πονηρούς, τότε εγώ θα εισακούσω από τον ουρανό, και θα συγχωρήσω την αμαρτία τους, και θα θεραπεύσω τη γη τους. Β' Χρονικό 7:14
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