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[SHOCKING] Fauci's Emails Reveal Pandemic Fraud | Mask Don't Work | No Need for Vaccines!
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109 views • June 03, 2021
BREAKING NEWS | Fauci Emails Reveals Shocking Details About the Pandemic
FOIA requests from the Washington Post and Buzz Feed resulted in thousands of pages of email correspondence, between Anthony Fauci and others, being available to the general public.
The alarming emails details revealed shocking information about the handling of the pandemic that could potentially cost Fauci his job and land him in jail.
The Most SHOCKING emails revealed:
1. Scientists (within the National Institute of Health (NIH)) told Fauci that COVID-19 might be engineered but he ignored them.
2. Fauci was circulating articles on "gain of function" research on February 1, 2020
3. Fauci tattled on Ron DeSantis but stayed silent on Cuomo
4. Fauci knew masks didn't work and told people not to wear them!!!!!!
5. The Chinese penpals - Fauci and Gao from Chinsese CDC are friends!
6. In March 2020, Fauci thought COVID would stop on its own without a vaccine!!
The vexing thing is that WE WERE SAYING THE SAME THINGS and were labelled as conspiracy theorist!!!
FOIA requests from the Washington Post and Buzz Feed resulted in thousands of pages of email correspondence, between Anthony Fauci and others, being available to the general public.
The alarming emails details revealed shocking information about the handling of the pandemic that could potentially cost Fauci his job and land him in jail.
The Most SHOCKING emails revealed:
1. Scientists (within the National Institute of Health (NIH)) told Fauci that COVID-19 might be engineered but he ignored them.
2. Fauci was circulating articles on "gain of function" research on February 1, 2020
3. Fauci tattled on Ron DeSantis but stayed silent on Cuomo
4. Fauci knew masks didn't work and told people not to wear them!!!!!!
5. The Chinese penpals - Fauci and Gao from Chinsese CDC are friends!
6. In March 2020, Fauci thought COVID would stop on its own without a vaccine!!
The vexing thing is that WE WERE SAYING THE SAME THINGS and were labelled as conspiracy theorist!!!
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