Military and Intelligence Expert: Who is behind the 5th Gen Warfare w/ Dr. Kirshnan

Professor of Intelligence and expert on 5th Generation warfare, Dr. Armin Kirshnan, joins the program to discuss who is behind the chaos and technocratic war we are living through. We discuss the end goals and how the deep state plays a part in the plan. We discuss how serious this situation is for all people on the planet and how awareness is key to solving the problem. The more people who are aware, the more people there will be working on the solution.













