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Aussie Patriots Unite With The Sovereign Tribal People To Form A New Government
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490 views • November 22, 2021
I am currently asking for donations to help me build a NEW Website and App To Report And Track Missing Children...the current non-profit doing this is the NCMEC and it is run by Pedophile/Child Trafficking friends of the Clintons and has NO ONLINE DATABASE and little to no support! - Please Support This Work at:
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
https://www.paypal.me/RealPatBlack
WE MUST #SAVEOURCHILDREN
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