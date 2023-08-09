X22 REPORT Ep. 3134a - Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023
Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]
The green new deal is failing, Trump is allowing the people to see the true agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] so they can make a decision in the end. Bidenomics is failing and the people are seeing it first hand. The [CB] is following the same playbook as covid and using Australia as the pilot program for [CBDC], this will fail.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.