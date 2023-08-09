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X22 REPORT Ep. 3134a - Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]
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124 views • August 09, 2023

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023

Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC] 


 The green new deal is failing, Trump is allowing the people to see the true agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] so they can make a decision in the end. Bidenomics is failing and the people are seeing it first hand. The [CB] is following the same playbook as covid and using Australia as the pilot program for [CBDC], this will fail.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda
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