X22 REPORT Ep. 3134a - Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC]
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3134a - August 8, 2023

Bidenomics Has Failed, The [CB] Is Following The Covid Playbook & Using It For [CBDC] 


 The green new deal is failing, Trump is allowing the people to see the true agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] so they can make a decision in the end. Bidenomics is failing and the people are seeing it first hand. The [CB] is following the same playbook as covid and using Australia as the pilot program for [CBDC], this will fail.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


