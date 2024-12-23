Kursk region. FPV drone operators of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade finish off another Ukrainian "Kozak-7".

⚡️Donald Trump promised to establish an official policy at the state level, according to which only two genders are recognized in the country - male and female.

Panamanian President Responds to Trump's Threats to Take Away Panama Canal

"Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its surrounding areas belongs to Panama and will continue to belong to it. The Canal has no control, direct or indirect, either by China, the European Community, the United States or any other power," said Jose Raul Mulino in X.

He added that he "strives to maintain and support good and respectful relations with the new government of the United States."

"We'll see," Trump replied.

Let us recall that Trump also stated the need to establish control over Greenland and calls on Canada to become a new American state.

Trump called it "absolutely necessary" for the United States to own Greenland in order to "ensure national security and freedom throughout the world."

Adding: Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said: "Greenland is not for sale." First Panama refused Trump, now Greenland.