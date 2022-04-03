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"The Collapse of the Dual Polarity Control Structure" - Steven D Kelley Show - 033122
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106 views • April 03, 2022
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.
Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.
Please help support Truth cat radio with a donation, Steven needs your help.
PayPal: [email protected].
Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
#OccupyTheGetty
Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.
This is Steven's back-up, safe video site on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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