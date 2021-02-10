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Emergency Transmission: Globalist Forces Are At War With The United States – FULL SHOW 2/2/21
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40 views • February 10, 2021
The Great Reset is fifth-generational warfare against all forms of independent human activity. The only way to stop this scientific tyranny is to awaken & take action - tune in & learn how to survive & thrive! Tune in as we discuss the new forms of warfare used against the American public. The establishment wants you to think that warfare only meant guns and bombs, but that’s not the case at all. Much of warfare is actually psychological:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://banned.video
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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