How To Vastly Improve Your Life

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- Reproof = What’s Wrong
Ya, I need to work on that?
- Correction = How to get it right?
This is when You ponder “The Path You are traveling on” Where is this taking me. How is this effecting me negatively?
The “Big Three” we talk about all the time, “People - Places - Things”
What to leave in and what to kick out.
- Instruction = How to stay right
The Demonic Host are masters at getting You to compromise?
The slip things in little by little so you don’t even notice.
One little compromise at a time?
2Tim 3:17 That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.