Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The TERRIFYING Realities of Brain Chip Implants
144 views
channel image
News and Java.com
Published 11 hours ago |
Shop now

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink recently announced it hopes to begin human trials in six months. Neuralink develops ‘implantable brain-computer interfaces,’ or more simply, chips for your brain. And the health benefits could be AMAZING, Glenn says, especially for those with brain injuries. But the downsides of technological developments like this one can be TERRIFYING, too...especially if they're placed into the wrong hands.

Keywords
brainchipsmusk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket