Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christmas For Job
2 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 18 hours ago |

No person has had more and then lost more than Job.  Job was having a great life until Satan intervened and made….. with God’s permission his life a living hell with death and destruction and disaster.  But God turned Job’s disaster into victory in the end.  The world was in a disaster.  Creation, the fall, the flood, the tower of Babel dispersion.  It was a mess. Then God re-introduced Himself through a people called the Hebrews and sent them to a land called Israel.  Then Israel rebelled. God moved and in the fullness of time brought a Savior who was born of a virgin.  The God-man.  The Lamb of God who died to pay our sin debt to a holy God.  Sinful man can be born again.  Job experienced the new birth.  Christmas is a new birth.  Christmas is a celebration of peace with God and the joy it brings us.  You could say that in chapter 42 Job had a Great Christmas. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket