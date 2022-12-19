Christmas For Job

No
person has had more and then lost more than Job. Job was having a great life until Satan
intervened and made….. with God’s permission his life a living hell with death
and destruction and disaster. But God
turned Job’s disaster into victory in the end.
The world was in a disaster.
Creation, the fall, the flood, the tower of Babel dispersion. It was a mess. Then God re-introduced Himself
through a people called the Hebrews and sent them to a land called Israel. Then Israel rebelled. God moved and in the
fullness of time brought a Savior who was born of a virgin. The God-man.
The Lamb of God who died to pay our sin debt to a holy God. Sinful man can be born again. Job experienced the new birth. Christmas is a new birth. Christmas is a celebration of peace with God
and the joy it brings us. You could say
that in chapter 42 Job had a Great Christmas.
