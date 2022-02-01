© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHP Talks: Harold Jonker—Trucking for Freedom!
Follow
3
Share
Report
525 views • February 01, 2022
February 1, 2022: Rod speaks with Harold Jonker, captain of the Niagara Region Truckers for Freedom. He has a truck on Parliament Hill and Jonker Trucking—the family-owned business he manages with his brother—had 11 trucks in the convoy. Harold has been interviewed by CTV, BBC and Fox News. Harold is a long-time member of Christian Heritage Party of Canada and has served more than once as a CHP candidate representing Life! Family! and Freedom!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.