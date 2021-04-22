COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population," Warns Dr. Bhakdi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, world-renown German-Thai-American microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns that the COVID hysteria is based on lies and that the COVID "vaccines" are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join us on Telegram for more information
https://t.me/truthaggregator