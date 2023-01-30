Carbon Nanotube Deep Dive [ Complete & Remastered ]

Brief intro on ethics, a prelude of my after-thoughts to illustrate why this is important and an example scenario of what can be done with this technology. Time codes coming soon.
* Silicon dioxide
* Carbon nanotubes
* How nanotubes are "grown"
* How nanotubes are broken down in the body
* Things which prevent this process
* Thing which enhance this process
* Nanotubes and A.I.
* Loading payloads onto nanotubes
* Storing data on nanotubes
* Targeting specific organs when using nanotubes
* How nanotubes can be dispersed, aerosolized
* Phagocytosis
* Methods of enhancing/inhibiting phagocytosis
* HIV
* HCQ/Chloroquine
* pH
* Enzymes, proteases, lipases
* Oxidation & Anti-oxidants
* Thiols, mercaptans, ligands
* Methods of introducing nanotubes into a body
* Aerosolization, injection, etc
* Venom peptides
* Construction of nanotubes to target heart & reproductive organs
* How organ targeting works
* Blood brain barrier
* Ligands, transport proteins
* Size of carbon nanotubes
* Carbon nanotube data processing (AI)
* More on silicon dioxide
* "Growing" silicon for semi-conductors
* Silicon lifeforms
* Lizards? :)
* How nanotube silicon processing devices are constructed
* Etching
* Self-assembly in biological organisms
* Examples of self-assembling silicon dioxide & carbon nanotube self-assembling processing devices
* How to construct one
* Self-assembly with materials available within the environment
* Reproductive organs
* Cats!
* What precisely is a carbon nanotube anyway? lol
* Ray guns? Vaporizing? Lasers? Seriously!?
* Scientists with nanotube patents
* Optical properties of nanotubes!
* What food products have nanotubes been tested in?
* Pesticide detection
* BBB again, in regards to alcohol
* What pharmaceutical products have nanotubes been tested in?
* Triggers & payloads
* Pegalated lipids
* Other substrates used in growing nanotubes
* Piezoelectric systems
* Wrap up on phagocytosis, lipids, proteins, organelles
* ChatGPT typos!
* Three epic supplements to break down carbon nanotubes!
* Catechins?
* Transport proteins capable of crossing the BBB
