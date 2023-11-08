Create New Account
Oh Yes It's True. Cannabis Jimmy is back in the saddle on Nov 8th. Featuring - Give us the Credit and we give you the money - later - Watch Zalensky bogging for money. No more for you Dirtbag !
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
9 views
Published 18 hours ago

good update on that little Worm Zalensky begging us for more money.  Do you remember when he was dancing in his leather outfit with his Trans Gay friends ?  Everyone say that video.  And how about when they said he played the piano with his penis .  How could you p;ossibly do that. Did he have a boner after looking at this Trans friends and then played it ?  So many questions - so few answers 

Keywords
ryandeanzalenski

