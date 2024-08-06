GATHER The TARES in CHURCHES or BUNDLES

37 MILLION Bundles World-Wide and 380,000 Bundles in This Country CALLED CHURCHES !!!

Matthew 13:30 Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather Ye Together First The Tares, and Bind Them in CHURCH Bundles to Burn Them: But Gather the Wheat into " MY CHURCH Barn ". " I Will Build My Church" !!!

Matthew 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter,

and upon this rock " I Will Build My Church" !!!

and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.





