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** Breaking: The Kraken Has Been Released... Military Planes Filling The Skies... IT HAS BEGUN **
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492 views • November 18, 2020
** KRAKEN ALREADY RELEASED ** - Results Just Beginning To Emerge! – X22/Adams
** Trump attorney Sidney Powell declares the Kraken was already RELEASED… and the results are just beginning to emerge
(Natural News) Mike Adams – 17/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-trump-attorney-sidney-powell-declares-kraken-released.html#
-- Something huge is going down in Washington D.C. and across the nation, regarding the massive, treasonous vote theft and election fraud carried out by the Democrat party in collusion with communist China.
We previously reported that Trump had replaced Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense, and he’s been cleaning house at the DoD, replacing swamp creatures with patriots who will defend America.
Simultaneously, Trump attorney Sidney Powell says the Kraken has been released. “You’re just beginning to see the signs,” she explains in a tweet:
The #Kraken was released several days ago. You're just beginning to see the signs.
What is the Kraken, exactly? We don’t know for sure, but there was an explosion in military air traffic over the last two days that has been documented by Monkey Werx (see below). Multiple sources have confirmed with us that a unit of the DoD did carry out a raid on Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, gaining possession of irrefutable proof of treasonous vote rigging by the CIA.
We also have President Trump cleaning house at the DoD, removing not just Mark Esper but also removing and replacing many other officials, creating a pro-America contingent inside the Pentagon that could conceivably carry out mass arrest orders against domestic traitors (i.e. Democrats who tried to steal the election by conspiring with foreign enemies).
Listen to my Daily News Update podcast from yesterday for more details on that:
Brighteon.com/48a27436-bc2b-4061-9dcd-7e76ab2acf5d
Here’s the latest interview from Sidney Powell as she joins Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business network. Here, she explains how the Democrats are caught red handed trying to steal the election:
https://www.brighteon.com/3f32703e-87ae-4b37-9616-342e0d6296fe
We also have a video from Monkey Werx from last night, detailing the astonishing number of military aircraft in the air (over 1,000) yesterday and last night, including at least one flight from Washington D.C. to GITMO. Monkey Werks, an expert in monitoring air traffic patterns as a precursor to major political events, explained that he believed “airborne rendition” was likely taking place, which means treasonous actors are put onto airplanes and interrogated either mid-air or at various black sites across the country.
This is likely being used to interrogate and flip many high-level sources who are now realizing they either need to testify as witnesses for the government or end up in prison for life (or worse).
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llWUA86a0jI&;feature=emb_logo
This X22 Report episode explains that the deep state took the bait and fell right into Trump’s trap. Trump has all the evidence against them that’s needed to take them down and defend America:
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2p1094y3kwx/
** Trump attorney Sidney Powell declares the Kraken was already RELEASED… and the results are just beginning to emerge
(Natural News) Mike Adams – 17/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-17-trump-attorney-sidney-powell-declares-kraken-released.html#
-- Something huge is going down in Washington D.C. and across the nation, regarding the massive, treasonous vote theft and election fraud carried out by the Democrat party in collusion with communist China.
We previously reported that Trump had replaced Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense, and he’s been cleaning house at the DoD, replacing swamp creatures with patriots who will defend America.
Simultaneously, Trump attorney Sidney Powell says the Kraken has been released. “You’re just beginning to see the signs,” she explains in a tweet:
The #Kraken was released several days ago. You're just beginning to see the signs.
What is the Kraken, exactly? We don’t know for sure, but there was an explosion in military air traffic over the last two days that has been documented by Monkey Werx (see below). Multiple sources have confirmed with us that a unit of the DoD did carry out a raid on Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany, gaining possession of irrefutable proof of treasonous vote rigging by the CIA.
We also have President Trump cleaning house at the DoD, removing not just Mark Esper but also removing and replacing many other officials, creating a pro-America contingent inside the Pentagon that could conceivably carry out mass arrest orders against domestic traitors (i.e. Democrats who tried to steal the election by conspiring with foreign enemies).
Listen to my Daily News Update podcast from yesterday for more details on that:
Brighteon.com/48a27436-bc2b-4061-9dcd-7e76ab2acf5d
Here’s the latest interview from Sidney Powell as she joins Lou Dobbs on the Fox Business network. Here, she explains how the Democrats are caught red handed trying to steal the election:
https://www.brighteon.com/3f32703e-87ae-4b37-9616-342e0d6296fe
We also have a video from Monkey Werx from last night, detailing the astonishing number of military aircraft in the air (over 1,000) yesterday and last night, including at least one flight from Washington D.C. to GITMO. Monkey Werks, an expert in monitoring air traffic patterns as a precursor to major political events, explained that he believed “airborne rendition” was likely taking place, which means treasonous actors are put onto airplanes and interrogated either mid-air or at various black sites across the country.
This is likely being used to interrogate and flip many high-level sources who are now realizing they either need to testify as witnesses for the government or end up in prison for life (or worse).
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llWUA86a0jI&;feature=emb_logo
This X22 Report episode explains that the deep state took the bait and fell right into Trump’s trap. Trump has all the evidence against them that’s needed to take them down and defend America:
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2p1094y3kwx/
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