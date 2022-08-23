JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 2)

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Watchtower Society admit Jehovah was invented by a Catholic monk and that Jehovah is NOT the correct name for God. Members of Jehovah's Witnesses are not aware that the Hebrew root of Jehovah is translated calamity, ruin, destroyer, wicked thing, destruction, death, naughty, evil thing etc. JW.Org subscribes to occultists and spirit mediums, but hides its clandestine activity from its members. The Watchtower Society confess that the New World Translation is not a fresh translation, but a literal translation of the Greek text of Roman Catholic Jesuits. And the names of the translating committee come to light. The NWT committee complied with the replacement of the trinatarian phrase, the Father, the Word and the Holy Ghost in 1 John 5:7 which words are in the original text, with the spirit, the water and the blood.





AID to BIBLE UNDERSTANDING pages 844-855: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder... The New World Translation EXPOSED - We find out who the scholars were: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sStd... An Open Letter to the Catholic Monsignor: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o... Jehovah Taunted by Babylonish Hostility Against Anointed Witnesses: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1C... Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1E... Background: Life Breakthrough Music JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 1): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NXyZ... JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 3): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDARB...

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