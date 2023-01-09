Create New Account
Die neue Weltordnung
Station25
Published Yesterday |

Das Zeitfenster um die NWO zu stoppen wird sich in 2-3 Jahre schließen. Die Pläne liegen schon bereit mit WEF- Great Reset, Bargeldanschaffung, social-credit-system, WHO- Pandemievertrag, smart city, digitale Identität, Macht und Kontrolle über die Menschen, usw.. Noch haben wir es in der Hand es aufzuhalten.

nworothschildwhowefid2020great-reset

