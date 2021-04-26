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Instagram Model Exposes Racist COVID Vaccine Propaganda Campaign
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220 views • April 26, 2021
Virus vector vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson is paying minority Instagram models to promote the jab to those with vaccine hesitancy.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60832ea3ea18b605a43e7292
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60832ea3ea18b605a43e7292
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