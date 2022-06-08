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Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Health, Obesity and Covid
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17 views • June 08, 2022
Dr. Sabine Hazan, a prominent gastroenterologist and CEO of the genetic-sequencing research laboratory ProgenaBiome, is doing revolutionary work in finding ways to prevent and treat several illnesses, including Covid, through supporting gut health. Her latest research shows a connection between biodiversity in gut bacteria, Bifidobacterium, and the severity of Covid. This finding could lead to methods for preventing future infections through changes in the diet.
Dr. Hazan also explained in detail how obesity increases one’s risk of severe Covid outcomes.
To follow Dr. Sabine Hazan’s work, please go to https://progenabiome.com/
More information on proper nutrition to support gut health can be found in Dr. Hazan’s book, available at https://letstalkshit.org/
Dr. Hazan also explained in detail how obesity increases one’s risk of severe Covid outcomes.
To follow Dr. Sabine Hazan’s work, please go to https://progenabiome.com/
More information on proper nutrition to support gut health can be found in Dr. Hazan’s book, available at https://letstalkshit.org/
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