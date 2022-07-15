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https://gnews.org/post/ptopf12f
Miles Guo highlighted in a GETTR video on July 13th that the economic crisis within Communist China, such as real estate defaults and bank runs; livelihood issues such as food shortage and social conflicts; The manipulation of the U.S. Department of Justice(DOJ) on his personal bankruptcy case clearly exposes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ‘s deep infiltration of the U.S. judicial system. In conclusion, it is the inevitable end of the CCP’s lack of moral concepts, lack of the rule of law concepts, and ruling the country by falsehood