Israel To Strike Iran, Waltz Was Working with Israel, Grassley To Stop Judicial Overreach

MAILBAG SHOW * 5.6.2025
ROGUE JUDGES
https://www.wnd.com/2025/05/very-dangerous-senior-senator-warns-about-judges-going-rogue-taking-power-they-dont-have/
HOUSE AXES VOTE ON ISRAEL
https://nypost.com/2025/05/06/us-news/house-axes-vote-on-israel-boycott-bill-bowed-to-extreme-right-forces/
DARPA BEHIND AMERICA'S GEOENGINEERING
1-https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/rfk-jr-names-government-agency-behind-americas-geoengineering/
2-https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-its-done-we-think-by-darpa-rfk-jr-calls-out-pentagon-chemtrail-geoengineering-program
NETANYAHU VOWS TO ATTACK IRAN
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2050591/netanyahu-vows-attack-iran-houthis-israel
WHY WALTZ WAS FIRED
1-https://www.timesofisrael.com/waltzs-coordination-with-netanyahu-on-iran-strike-contributed-to-firing-report/
2-https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64921
RFK JR. DROPS BOMBSHELL RE: BIDEN
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/rfk-jr-drops-bombshell-accuses-bidens-hhs-being/
PROTESTS IN CHINA, FACTORIES CLOSING
https://www.independentsentinel.com/protests-begin-in-china-as-factories-close/
BILL IMPRISONING AMERICANS FOR CRITICIZING ISRAEL PULLED
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-republicans-pull-bill-hr-867-that-would-have-imprisoned-americans-for-20-years-for-criticizing-israel
