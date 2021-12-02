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TT33 Serpent RACE Jews that are not! - Rev 2.9/3.9
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395 views • December 02, 2021
In this Truth Talk - the Professor discusses the plague against humanity at the CORE. What is behind COVID, who is doing this... On the Truth channel you get the REAL TRUTH... Professor Truth can be contacted at [email protected].
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