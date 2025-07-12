BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yang Hansen – Breaking NBA Records at 20 🚀
36 views • 2 days ago

Yang Hansen – Breaking NBA Records at 20 🚀

📝 Description:

7’1″ center Yang Hansen becomes the first Chinese first-round NBA pick since 2007, dubbed the “Chinese Jokic.” With CBA honors and a sharp Summer League debut (10 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts), Portland sees major upside. Can he live up to the hype? Watch the full breakdown in 60 seconds!


🔖 Hashtags:

#YangHansen #NBArookie #TrailBlazers #ChineseBasketball #DraftSurprise #ChineseJokic #SummerLeague #CBA #NewsPlusGlobe

