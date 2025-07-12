© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yang Hansen – Breaking NBA Records at 20 🚀
📝 Description:
7’1″ center Yang Hansen becomes the first Chinese first-round NBA pick since 2007, dubbed the “Chinese Jokic.” With CBA honors and a sharp Summer League debut (10 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts), Portland sees major upside. Can he live up to the hype? Watch the full breakdown in 60 seconds!
🔖 Hashtags:
#YangHansen #NBArookie #TrailBlazers #ChineseBasketball #DraftSurprise #ChineseJokic #SummerLeague #CBA #NewsPlusGlobe